R. F. "Buddy" Fort went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday March 23rd, 2019, at the age of 94. He was most recently a resident of Lubbock, Texas, having also lived in Midland, Texas for many years, and prior to that was a resident of Lovington, New Mexico. Buddy, or "Pop" as he was known to his family, was born on January 9, 1925 near Coleman, Texas, to William Herman Fort and Bera Freeman He had three brothers, Byron Fort of Tatum, New Mexico, Willam Herman Fort, Jr., of Lovington, New Mexico, and Carroll Fort, all three of which predeceased him. He also had two sisters, Bera Maud Fort, who predeceased him, and Bessie Spears, who currently resides in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was a widower, having been married to Geneva Juanell Slone Fort, who predeceased him in 2011. Later he owned and operated an insurance agency in Lovington. In Midland he began his fulltime career as a landman and became a member of the Permian Basin Landman's Association and the American Association of Petroleum Landmen. He later became a Certified Professional Landman, a title he kept for the rest of his life. Buddy is survived by his sister, Bessie Spears of Las Cruces, New Mexico, a daughter, Marguerite Fort Bruns, a widow, of Thornton, Colorado, son, Randall Ray Fort and his wife, Patsy, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and son, Tommy Lynn Fort and his wife, Laura of Midland, Texas. He is also survived by his stepson Robert Mitchell Raindl and wife Donna, of Lubbock, Texas. Other survivors include his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Lakeridge Funeral Home, 6025 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2019, with viewing and visitation to be held from 9 to 10 a.m. before the service begins. The family requests that memorials be made to Lubbock Lions Club, 2526 82nd Street, Suite D, Lubbock, Texas 79423, in lieu of sending flowers.

