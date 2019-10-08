Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raegan Elisabeth Earnest-Lirley. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Raegan Elisabeth Earnest-Lirley, 43, of Midland, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born on June 29, 1976 in Andrews, Texas to Cecil and Doris Earnest. Raegan was a graduate of Midland Lee High School class of 1994. She went on to further her education and received an Associates in Nursing. She was a loving mother and a strong believer in Christ. Raegan had a smile that was truly captivating and a spirit that could brighten any room. She had a great passion for animals, decorating and the autumn season. Raegan is preceded in death by her daughter Ava Shawn Hart. Serving the Lord and being with her family was her priority. Raegan leaves to cherish her many memories with Erik Wayne Lirley, Jacob David Paredes, Cameron Leigh Marquez and Lilly Rae Lirley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lilly Rae's college GoFundMe page. A 10:00 a.m. funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Mid-Cities Community Church, Midland, Texas with Tom Vermillian officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home

