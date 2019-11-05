Rajinder Kumar Chhabra, 74, of Midland passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Rajinder was born June 19, 1945 to Ram Piari Gulati and Krishan Prakash Chhabra in Sargodha, India. He was a real estate appraiser and hotelier. His hobbies were tennis, yoga, sports, art and meditation. He is survived by wife, Anjli Chhabra, Ryan Chhabra, Manta Chhabra, Ronit Chhabra, Anuj Chhabra, Misha Chhabra and Aisha Chhabra. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019