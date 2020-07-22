Ral Lian Thang, 77, of Midland, passed away July 18, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Ral Lian was born on June 4, 1943 to Phun Tlung and Saw Hluan in Falam, Burma. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Midland Chin Fellowship Church with burial to follow at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



