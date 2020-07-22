1/
Ral Lian Thang
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ral's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ral Lian Thang, 77, of Midland, passed away July 18, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Ral Lian was born on June 4, 1943 to Phun Tlung and Saw Hluan in Falam, Burma. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A funeral will be held on Saturday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Midland Chin Fellowship Church with burial to follow at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Midland Chin Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved