Ralph Bryan Miller, Jr. Ralph Bryan Miller, Jr., 83, of Midland passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. A private service will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The service will be live streamed at www.npwelch.com
. Ralph Bryan Miller, Jr. was born December 2, 1936, to Ralph Bryan Miller, Sr. and Louisa Vincent Irvin Miller in Atlanta, Georgia. He was reared in Florida and Georgia, and graduated from Savannah High School in Savannah, Georgia on June 9, 1954. In 1959, he received a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. On August 22, 1969, he was awarded a MS in Engineering Administration from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He served in the Army National Guard of Georgia during his undergraduate years and in the Army National Guard of Texas after receiving his Bachelor's degree. He and Linda Ellen Armistead were married on May 26, 1962, in Barnesville, Georgia. They moved to Richardson, Texas, where he worked as an electrical engineer and an engineering manager at Texas Instruments. In 1981 he accepted a transfer to the Texas Instruments plant in Midland, Texas, where he worked until 1989 when he retired. He worked in the 1990 US census making home visits to ensure everyone was counted. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling and volunteering, helping people complete their income taxes at both Casa de Amigos and Midland Senior Services. He was a member of First Christian Church in Midland. He is survived by two daughters, Amy Dessert of Eugene, Oregon, and Lucy Thames of Midland; and four grandchildren, Christopher Robert Dessert of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jack Nicholas Dessert of Eugene, Oregon, Eric Bryce Thames of Midland, and Ethan Daniel Thames of Midland. He was predeceased by his wife, parents, and his brother James Irvin Miller. After Linda's death, Ralph's significant other was Betty Rigney Couch. They both enjoyed volunteering, and through their common interest in genealogy, they discovered that Betty and Ralph are 7th cousins. They regularly attended College Classics at Midland College and took great delight in learning. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Midland College Foundation, 3600 N Garfield Street, Midland, Texas 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
