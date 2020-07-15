Ramiro Luna Jr., 68 of Midland, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born on June 28, 1952 in San Angelo, TX, Raymond was raised and educated in Midland, TX. Later in life he found joy in continuing his education at Odessa College and mentoring young minds on the importance of reading. He thoroughly enjoyed his career in the oil industry for over 30 years. Raymond is survived by the love of his life, Eva Luna. He was met with a warm, heavenly welcome from Jesus and his daughter and best friend Barbara Pacheco. He leaves behind the great joys of his life Bonnie & Johnny Baeza, Maddy, Elijah, and Ryan Luna. Ramiro also leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Ramiro & Nestora Luna; Richard Luna of Boulder, CO; Alex and Lisa Luna and their children, Lorena, Francisca, and Alex; Norma and Torivio Duran and their children Kimberlea, Sarah, Joseph, and Diana; Connie Luna and her children Jason, Andrew, and Amanda of Coppell, TX; Mary and Victor Perez and their children Justin, Marcus, Joseph, and Christian; Roxane and Gilbert and their children, Symantha and Joshua, & great niece, Scarlett. Raymond lived a beautiful life full of laughter and love. He never missed a chance to help his neighbor or make them giggle. He will be greatly missed. A private Rosary and Viewing will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Only immediate family may attend the rosary and viewing. The rosary will be live streamed at www.livestream.com/npw
. We invite all who are comfortable to celebrate Raymond at a church service held at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00am. Social Distancing and mask will be required at both events. Pallbearers will be Ryan Luna, Elijah Luna, Johnny Baeza, Joseph Duran, Andrew Rodriguez, and Jason Rodriguez. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.