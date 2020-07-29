1/
Ramiro Ortiz
Ramiro Ortiz, 69, of Midland, TX, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Viewing will be Thursday July 30, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Manuela Ortiz; son, Ramiro Ortiz Jr.; three daughters, Araceli Limon, Guillermina Martinez, and Ivet Mena; three brothers, one sister, 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
