Ramon Aguirre Ochoa Sr. passed away on Sunday, December 1st 2019. He was born in Levelland, Tx September 10th 1949. He enjoyed watching Nascar, eating snacks, gambling in Las Vegas and fishing at his lake house. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly. Ramon is survived by his mother Esther Aguirre Ochoa, his wife of over 50 years Juana Ochoa. His three children Chris White, Ramon Aguirre Ochoa Jr., and Orlando Ochoa. Eight Grandchildren Amy Goss, Eloy Gonzalez, Miya Ochoa, Sophia Ochoa, Tristan Ochoa, Eowyn Ochoa, Leina Ochoa, and Liam Ochoa, Two Great Grandchildren Aiden and Aaron Estrello. Six brothers and two sisters Victor Ochoa, Juan Ochoa, Larry Ochoa, Norma Cervantez, Esmerelda Coronado, Charlie Ochoa, Arnold Ochoa, Adolfo Ochoa, and many more nieces and nephews, cousins and friends Ramon is preceded in death by his Father Victor Longoria Ochoa Sr. "Until we meet agian those special memories of you will always bring a smile, if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could talk agian just like we used to do, you always meant so very much and always will too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain but you're forever in my heart until we meet agian."

