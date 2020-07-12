1/1
Ramon Leyba Jr.
Ramon Leyba Jr., 51 of Midland, passed away July 4, 2020. A visitation will be held 4:00pm-9:00pm on Monday, July 13 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Livestream of the visitation can be viewed by going to www.npwelch.com Funeral services will be held 1:00pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Elevate Church in Midland. A livestream of the service can be viewed at www.livestream.com/elevatechurchmidland. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ramon was born on June 27, 1969 in Odessa, TX to Ramon Leyba, Sr. & Angie Garza. He was a man full of life who was always giving his time, his prayers, and his money to anyone who needed help. He started the feed the truck drivers on I-20 this last spring. He was always making people laugh, he didn't know a stranger. He loved sports and played football and baseball. He loved his Dallas Cowboys. He went to Hobbs High School, Hobbs, NM and Tulare High School in Tulare, CA in the mid 80's. He had a heart of gold. He loved his wife Debra like the first day he loved her, so strong and caring for her and all their children. Ramon is survived by his wife Debra, their children Anyssa, Christopher Jeremy and wife Brittany Rodriguez, Paul Lara Jr., Alexander and wife Jovanna Sanchez, Anthony Sanchez, Andrea Sanchez and his grandchildren Bella, Ellie, Kiley, Nilayah, Hayalin, Emrie, Giovanni, Alexavier, Aleia, Joel, and Christopher; his parents Ramon Leyba and Evangelina Leyba, his brothers Robert and wife Roxeanne Leyba, Ray Leyba and his favorite sister Evelyn Leyba and Moe Herrera; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, aunts, and uncles. Ramon is preceded in death by his twin brother Roman Leyba, his paternal grandmother Rafaela Losoya, maternal grandmother Enriqueta Garza, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to express their gratitude towards everyone who has called, texted, prayed and donated to the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
JUL
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Elevate Church
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
