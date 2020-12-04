Ramon Leyba Sr., 75 of Midland passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ramon was raised in Lovington NM by his brothers. He's a retired truck driver. He moved to the Midland/Odessa area for the second time in 1987. He loved his family. He had 5 children and helped raise 7 of his nieces and nephews along with his children. He is survived by his children daughter Evelyn Leyba and Anselmo Herrera, Jr., sons Robert & Roxy Leyba, Ray Leyba and Flor Del Bosque, all of Midland. He was able to enjoy all his 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He has one sister, Dora & Rafael Soto from Hobbs, along with 63 nieces and nephews and many more great nieces and nephews that loved him. All his cousins the Leyva, Valencia and Marquez from Lovington and the Mendoza's from Odessa. He loved to worship and serve the Lord at both San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church and at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he was an active member with the Cursillista's at both churches. Those preceding him in death were his children Roman & Ramon Leyba, maternal grandparents Amado & Rosa Luna Leyva, parents Rafaela Leyva Losoya, Alfonso Martinez, his brothers Tomas Leyba, Sixto Leyva, Zenón Leyva, Apolonio Leyva, José Leyva, Francisco Leyva, Leroy Losoya, Manuel Losoya Jr. and sisters Albesa Losoya Marquez, Albesia Leyva Saldana, Manuela Leyva Castillo, Sylvia Losoya Fabela, Yolanda Losoya Fraiday. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
