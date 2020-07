Ramon Martinez, 74 of Midland, passed away July 23, 2020. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Funeral service is under the directionof Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Elva Franco Martinez; three sons, Juan V. Rodriguez, Juan Javier Rodriguez, Jose Alfredo Rodriguez and Santo Angel Rodriguel; eight daughters, Maria Teresa Rodriguez, Maria Virginia Ramirez, Rosa Clara Rodriguez, Augustina Rodriguez, Suzanna Rodriguez, Maria Regina Rodriguez, Bibiana Patricia Rodriguez and Fidencia Guadalupe Aguilar; 37 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.



