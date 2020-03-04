Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Martinez Gloria. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Ramon Martinez Gloria passed away surrounded by his family on February 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus Martinez and Juana Gloria, brother Claudio Martinez, son Jose Angel, granddaughters Josephina and Ava. Ramon is survived by his wife Elvira DeLeon Martinez, his sister Virginia Martinez-Paz, and his children: Elidia and husband Adrian Gallardo, Rosa, Ramon Jr. and wife Natalia Cadenas, Olga, Jaime and wife Dacia Slagle, and Olivia and husband Juan Velazquez; four grandchildren Joseph, Julia, Angel Aracely, Marcelino, and several nieces and nephews. Ramon was born on September 5, 1936 in Morelos, Coahuila, Mexico. He was a kind and gentle man, who was loved by his family. He was a wonderful and devoted father to his seven children and a loving Grandpa to his grandchildren. Ramon immigrated to the US in 1961. He worked as a rancher and farmer throughout west Texas. Ramon married the love of his life Elvira DeLeon on October 13, 1963. During their 56 years of marriage they lived in Sanderson, Midkiff, and Midland, TX. Once he retired, he spent his time improving his homestead, gardening, and taking care of his family. He will be remembered by his family for his jokes, his singing voice, and his ability to see the best in all people. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. There will be a visitation on Thursday, March 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a memorial service the same evening at 6:00 pm. It will be held at Ellis Funeral Home, in Midland, TX.

Ramon Martinez Gloria passed away surrounded by his family on February 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus Martinez and Juana Gloria, brother Claudio Martinez, son Jose Angel, granddaughters Josephina and Ava. Ramon is survived by his wife Elvira DeLeon Martinez, his sister Virginia Martinez-Paz, and his children: Elidia and husband Adrian Gallardo, Rosa, Ramon Jr. and wife Natalia Cadenas, Olga, Jaime and wife Dacia Slagle, and Olivia and husband Juan Velazquez; four grandchildren Joseph, Julia, Angel Aracely, Marcelino, and several nieces and nephews. Ramon was born on September 5, 1936 in Morelos, Coahuila, Mexico. He was a kind and gentle man, who was loved by his family. He was a wonderful and devoted father to his seven children and a loving Grandpa to his grandchildren. Ramon immigrated to the US in 1961. He worked as a rancher and farmer throughout west Texas. Ramon married the love of his life Elvira DeLeon on October 13, 1963. During their 56 years of marriage they lived in Sanderson, Midkiff, and Midland, TX. Once he retired, he spent his time improving his homestead, gardening, and taking care of his family. He will be remembered by his family for his jokes, his singing voice, and his ability to see the best in all people. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. There will be a visitation on Thursday, March 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a memorial service the same evening at 6:00 pm. It will be held at Ellis Funeral Home, in Midland, TX. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close