Barrandey Ramona Carrasco Barrandey, 92, of McCamey, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, in Midland, TX. Ramona was born on February 14, 1927, in Mexico. She married Estanislado (E.T.) Barrandey on April 12, 1947, in Presidio, Texas. Ramona was a longtime resident of McCamey. She was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for over 6o years. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society. Ramona loved spending time with her family. To her, family was everything. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Estanislado (E.T.) Barrandey in 2007; her stillborn son, Angel Barrandey; and 16 siblings. Ramona is survived by six children, Linda Aguilar and her husband Sal of Rankin, TX, Raymond Barrandey and his wife Angie of Boerne, TX, Louis Barrandey and his wife Jo Ann of Alvarado, TX, Freddy Barrandey of Greenwood, TX, Biola Barrera and her husband Joe, and Bahola Edwards and her husband Tim, all of Midland, TX; her brother, David Carrasco of Hart, TX; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home Chapel in McCamey. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCamey. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Marcus Edwards, Landry Edwards, John Paul Barrandey, Fred Barrandey, Jr., Danny Aguilar, and Sal Aguilar, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Home Hospice, or to an organization of your choice.

