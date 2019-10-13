Ramona Gonzales Ramirez, age 73, of Midland, TX passed away October 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband Jose Ramirez, sons; Rodolfo Sanchez, Israel Sanchez, Elias Sanchez, Uriel Sanchez, brothers Manuel Gonzales, Guadalupe Gonzales, Aurelio Gonzales, sister, Juanie Belloc, as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Gasper Sanchez, daughter Zilpa Villa and sister Dominga Bustamente. Visitation will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 and Sunday October 13, 2019 from 1:00-9:00 at Abundant Living Christian Center 1610 W Wall St. Midland, TX 79701. Services take place Monday October 14, 2019 at Abundant Living Christian Center with burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Lewallen-Garcia Funeral Home. For online condolences [email protected]
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019