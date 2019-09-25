In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kerrville First United Methodist Church Mustard Seed or Peterson Hospice of Kerrville. Randy's family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Singh and the nurses at Texas Oncology and Peterson Home Health, Peterson Hospice and our family and friends for their support. The family would like for guests to wear solid white or white with print for ladies; white shirts with suit/pants for men. Everyone is invited to send condolences online at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, TX.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019