Raquel Leigh Colvin Dixon, 49, of Midland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Midland. She was born on Monday, August 18, 1969 in Beaumont, TX to Jim and Judy Colvin. Raquel attended Abilene Cooper High School where she was an All-American Tennis Player and graduated in 1987. Raquel attended Midland College before she transferred to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where she graduated on a tennis scholarship. During her senior year at SMU, she was the captain of the tennis team. Raquel continued her athleticism even after college she ran 11 full marathons throughout the United States. Raquel was a Real Estate Broker, and she worked beside her mother as the Judy Colvin Team for Remax of Abilene for 12 years before moving to Midland to join Keller Williams Real Estate. Raquel is survived by her husband, Kevin Dixon of Midland, TX; her parents, Jim R. Colvin of Uvalde, TX and Judy Colvin of Abilene, TX; beloved dogs, Sloan and Sam; brother, Jim Colvin and wife Tracy of Uvalde, TX; nieces and nephews, Shelby, Tres, Brazos, and Carly Rae Colvin of Uvalde, TX. She is also survived by Kevin's family, including her mother-in-law, Judy Dixon of Midland, TX; brothers-in-law, Darrell Dixon and wife Stacy of Boerne, TX, and Bryan Dixon and fiancee Kerri of Boerne, TX; nieces and nephews, Baleigh Dixon of Houston, TX; Kylee Dixon of Dallas, TX; Abbye Dixon of Lubbock, and Tucker, Brock and Quaid Dixon of Boerne, TX. She also leaves behind a multitude of family and friends to cherish her memory. Visitation will be at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. A Funeral Mass will be at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3. In lieu of flowers, please consider fostering or adopting an animal, or donating to Rescue the Animals, 5933 S. 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605. Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at

