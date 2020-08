Or Copy this URL to Share

Raul Borrego, 52, of Midland passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. The family will be holding private services. Survivors include his wife Leslie and their children Ryan, Monica, Bianca, Zakery, Raul, Leslie and Gina. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.



