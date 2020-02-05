Raul Olvera Grimaldo, 71, of Midland, TX, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Viewing will be Wednesday, February 5th from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm with a rosary starting a 7:00 pm Wednesday evening. Funeral mass is set for Thursday, February 6th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Amparo Grimaldo; two daughters, Mayra Grimaldo and Daisy Grimaldo; seven brothers and three sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020