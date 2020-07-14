Rayford Griffen, Sr. passed away on July 9, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital at the age of 83. He was born to James and Irene Griffen on December 14, 1936 in Calvert, TX. At the age of four he and his family moved to Midland, TX. On October 27, 1958 he married Catherine Love. They were married 61 years and had four children, Rayford Jr., Sherry, Chris and Clerine Michelle. Rayford was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irene, his sister Rosella Jones and his brother Nathaniel. He is survived by his wife Catherine, his four children and their spouses, his brother James Griffen, his beloved sister Sandra Moten and three very special grandchildren Jonathan Wilson, Ethan Williams, Kiley Williams and many nephews and nieces. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 10, 1971 and remained faithful until his death. One of the things he loved most was speaking about his God, Jehovah and the Bible. His faith was strong and firm in all of God's promises, especially the hope of the resurrection on a paradise earth. The last thing that he said was, "I will see you in paradise ". Rayford or Pawpaw, as he was fondly known by many, was also known for his generosity. He always wanted to help those in need in anyway possible. He did so with a humble spirit, never wanting or expecting anything in return. He cherished and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. They have many fond memories of bike rides, playing ball at the park and looking for treasures as they walked or rode their bikes all over town. He was so loved and will be extremely missed. One of his favorite scriptures is Job 14:14, 15, "If a man dies, can he live again?You (Jehovah God) will call, and I will answer you". For now our hearts are comforted by that promise until we will be with him again, he will sleep for just a moment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store