Raymond A. Teinert, 78, of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Midland, Texas passed away on October 27, 2019. A funeral service was be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 in the Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home, Georgetown, Texas. An additional service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland, Texas. 3000 W Golf Course Rd, Midland, TX 79701. Ray will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park following the service. 4616 N Big Spring St, Midland, TX 79705. Raymond Alvin Teinert was born in Midland,Texas on May 29, 1941. He lived most of his life in Midland, Texas, but recently moved to Georgetown, Texas after retiring. Ray married his wife, Anita, in 1994 and they enjoyed many happy years together. Ray farmed all his adult life, first with his father, Alvin Teinert, then with his son, Cody Teinert. He truly loved farming and took pride in his fields and cotton crops. He was a hard-working, patient, honest and kind man. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years. He served his country in the National Guard. He was on the Soil Conservation Board, served on the Midland Farmers Coop many years and on the Midkiff Coop, also. He was a member of the board of the Sibley Learning Center for several years, also. Ray was an avid hunter and enjoyed hunting for deer, elk, antelope and bears. He had many trophies displayed in his home. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Eldora Teinert; son Cody Ray Teinert; and his grandson, Trenton Joseph Condon. He is survived by his wife, Anita Condon Teinert of Georgetown; grandson, Keilyn Ray Teinert of Tampa, Florida; step-children, Kelani and Curtis Condon of Georgetown and Rick and his wife, Shelby Condon, of Abilene. He also has two grandchildren, Caden Condon of Abilene and Tyler Condon of Yukon, Oklahoma. He is survived by two loving sisters of Midland, Barbara Elliot and Carolyn and husband, Bill Hartzoge. He leaves many nieces and nephews and long-time friends. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019

