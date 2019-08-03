Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Alex Meek. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM The Feed Store Church Santa Anna , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Raymond Alex Meek passed from this life into eternity on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 6:14 pm at his residence in Talpa, Texas at the age of 63 years. There was a private family graveside service Thursday, Aug. 1st 2019 at Santa Anna Cemetery with services under the direction of Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Feed Store Church in Santa Anna with family and friends. Raymond was born December 11, 1955 in Riverside, Missouri to Robert Finley and Thelma Mae Brumley Meek. He was raised in Big Spring, Texas where he graduated from Big Spring High School in 1973. He continued his education at Howard College in 1977 and later Midland College in fire fighting related subjects. On September 18, 1983 Raymond married the love of his life, Stephana Jean Tucker, in Midland, Texas. Together they celebrated thirty-five wonderful years of marriage as residents of Midland, Texas and moved to Talpa, Texas in 2014. He worked for the Big Spring Fire Department from 1976-1977, the Midland First Department from 1981-2001, and retired that year. Raymond spent the early years of his adult life training in Tae-Kwon-Do and became a certified 5th Degree Black Belt Master (NATF/WATF). From 1995-2001 he was the owner and Master of the Martial Art School, Meek Tae-Kwon-Do in Midland, Texas and inspired/challenged many people to better themselves and never give up. Raymond loved Jesus and was blessed with the ability to sing his praises. He looked forward to spending time with his family and grandchildren. Raymond was a member of the Feed Store Church in Santa Anna, Texas. SURVIVORS Wife - Stephana Meek of Talpa, Texas Daughter - Alicia & husband Jacob Johnson of Spring Branch, Texas Son - Christopher & wife Melody Meek of McAlester, Oklahoma Mother - Thelma Ditto of Big Spring, Texas Sister - Debbie & husband Marc Moses of Big Spring, Texas 2 Brothers - Ronnie Meek of Big Spring, Texas Joe & wife Patty Ditto of Coahoma, Texas Grandchildren -Harmony Meek & Colin Meek both of McAlester, Oklahoma Wyatt Johnson & Ryder Johnson both of Spring Branch, Texas Raymond was preceded in death by his step father Jimmy Dale Ditto In lieu of flowers, family requests a donation in honor of Raymond Meek to: The ALS Foundation; The Feed Store Church, Santa Anna, Texas; Valera Baptist Church, Valera, Texas; or The King's House Church, McAlester, OK

