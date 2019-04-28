Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Erxleben. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Raymond Erxleben age 82 of Seguin passed away on April 25th ,2019. He was born in a small house on Court St. in Seguin, Texas on August 14. 1936. He was the second son born to Edwin and Bertha Erxleben. He began his schooling at the Weinert County School, transferring to Mary B. Erskine when the family moved to town. Later at Seguin High School he excelled in academics, and as Quarterback, he led the Matadors to beat New Braunfels for the first time in thirteen years! He also was a star pitcher for the baseball team. After high school, he attended Texas Lutheran College where he majored in Mathematics. While attending TLC, he again was a star baseball pitcher, pitching a no-hitter against Texas Tech. Later, he also played Semi-Pro baseball for the Seguin White Sox in Grand Junction,Colorado. On May 22, 1959 he married the love of his life, Martha Deschner. They had known each other since elementary school, and Martha had even chosen him as her Prince for the Mary B. Erskine "Mayfair" Court ! They enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage together. They were blessed with two children: Cheryl and Brian. Later, they were additionally blessed with their loving daughter-in-law Vickie and their one and only grandson Clint. It was a special joy for Ray to spend many memorable hours with Clint in his workshop, building furniture, caning chairs, and other fun activities, while always listening to the required Polka music! Ray began his teaching career in Math at Seguin High School. It was also at this time that as baseball coach, he led Seguin to win the State Championship in 1960. Later, he obtained his Masters Degree in Math from Texas Tech. In 1968, the family moved to Midland, Texas where Ray taught high school math for 21 years. He also taught at Midland Junior College and Odessa Junior College. He was a truly gifted teacher, and he left a lasting impression on many of his students and co-workers. He was famously known for his math jokes, and most importantly, for drawing perfectly shaped circles on the chalkboard in one smooth motion! Ray and Martha retired and moved back to Seguin in 1989. They attended First United Methodist Church, and were active members of the Sharers Sunday School Class. Ray loved his Church and his Church family, rarely missing a Sunday in his seat on the 6th pew from the front. In retirement, Ray enjoyed woodworking, doing genealogy research, and watching his St. Louis Cardinals baseball team while wearing his treasured red Cardinal baseball cap. Family and faith were the central focuses of Ray's life. His love and quiet strength will always be remembered by his loved ones. He was our Ray, Daddy and Grandpa. We will cherish his memory and we will always remember his love. Ray was preceded in death by his parents: Edwin and Bertha Erxleben and by his brother: Nelson Erxleben. He is survived by his wife Martha, daughter Cheryl Erxleben, son Brian Erxleben and wife Vickie, and grandson Clint Erxleben. He is also survived by brother Harvey Erxleben and wife Susie of El Paso, sister-in-law Elna Ann Erxleben , and sister-in-law Veleda Boyd and husband Don. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Seguin or to the . Raymond graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels. Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin. Please share your memories of Raymond at

