Raymond Green

Service Information
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
303 E. Shandon Ave
Midland, TX
View Map
Notice
Raymond Green, 67 of Midland, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Viewing will be Thursday, March 19th, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is set for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Green, sons; William Green, Raymond Green and Anthony Price, two daughters, Neva Price and Tytanisha Price; one brother, two sisters and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2020
