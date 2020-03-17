Raymond Green, 67 of Midland, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Viewing will be Thursday, March 19th, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is set for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Green, sons; William Green, Raymond Green and Anthony Price, two daughters, Neva Price and Tytanisha Price; one brother, two sisters and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2020