Raymond Marquez

Raymond Marquez passed away December 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m., rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Mary Linda Marquez; son, Raymond Marquez Jr.; daughters; Christina Muniz, Cynthia Marquez; 3 sisters; and 7 brothers. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
