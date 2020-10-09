1/1
Raymond Sprague
Raymond Sprague, age 79, went to be with his Lord on Sept. 14, 2020. He had resided in Breckenridge, Texas for the last 16 years of his life. He was employed by the Midland Fire Department for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He soon after started teaching oilfield safety training before retiring for good in 2004 to move to the lake. Ray was preceded in death by his father, Raymond H. Sprague, and mother Maxine Sprague. He is survived by his wife Becky Sprague. Daughters Lisa Worthan and husband Stacy, Angela Pfeiffer and husband Bill and Holly King. Son Trey Sprague and wife Heather. His 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sisters Deanna Bachler and husband Don and Judy Ryder. Also brothers, Dennis Sprague and Rick Sprague and wife Brenda Sprague. The family will be having a "celebration of life" at The Popular 103 W. Walker, Breckenridge, Tx on Oct. 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2020.
