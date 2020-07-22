Raymundo Sanchez, 85, passed away July 17, 2020. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m..-9:00 p.m., at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be also be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7:00 pm also at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Edelmira R. Sanchez; two sons, Baltazar Sanchez and Jesse Sanchez; four daughters, Gudelia Sanchez, Rosa Imelda Guevara, Yolanda Esquivel and Maria S. Aguirre; four brothers, three sisters, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store