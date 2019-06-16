Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Jane Lehker Wegner. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Rebecca Jane Lehker Wegner, 63, of Midland passed away on June 12, 2019. Becky was born to Mary Jane Patterson Lehker and Erwin Lehker on June 29, 1955. She was a lifetime Midlander and graduated from Midland High School. She attended McMurry University and later received a bachelor's of science degree in nursing. For 38 years, she served the Midland community as a nurse in postpartum at Midland Memorial Hospital. In this time, she touched lives of countless families as they welcomed new babies into the world. She loved her work until the very last day of her life. In 1987, she married Ross Wegner in Midland and was blessed with 32 years of marriage. Survivors include her husband and son, Austin Wegner, both of Midland; daughter, Sabrina Wegner of Monroe, Louisiana; half-brother, Larry Patterson and his wife Arlene, of Green River, Wyoming; and nieces and nephews Dawn, Jeff, Paula, Brian, and Victor and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Gary of Dallas. A long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Midland, funeral services will be there at 1:30pm Monday, June 17 with graveside services to follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 3pm. Visitation will be held at Ellis Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16 at 6:00pm-8:00pm. Contributions in Rebecca's memory may be made to March of Dimes,

Rebecca Jane Lehker Wegner, 63, of Midland passed away on June 12, 2019. Becky was born to Mary Jane Patterson Lehker and Erwin Lehker on June 29, 1955. She was a lifetime Midlander and graduated from Midland High School. She attended McMurry University and later received a bachelor's of science degree in nursing. For 38 years, she served the Midland community as a nurse in postpartum at Midland Memorial Hospital. In this time, she touched lives of countless families as they welcomed new babies into the world. She loved her work until the very last day of her life. In 1987, she married Ross Wegner in Midland and was blessed with 32 years of marriage. Survivors include her husband and son, Austin Wegner, both of Midland; daughter, Sabrina Wegner of Monroe, Louisiana; half-brother, Larry Patterson and his wife Arlene, of Green River, Wyoming; and nieces and nephews Dawn, Jeff, Paula, Brian, and Victor and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Gary of Dallas. A long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Midland, funeral services will be there at 1:30pm Monday, June 17 with graveside services to follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 3pm. Visitation will be held at Ellis Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16 at 6:00pm-8:00pm. Contributions in Rebecca's memory may be made to March of Dimes, www.marchofdimes.org ; and , . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Ellis Funeral Home Midland , TX (432) 683-5555 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.