Rebecca Jane Lehker Wegner, 63, of Midland passed away on June 12, 2019. Becky was born to Mary Jane Patterson Lehker and Erwin Lehker on June 29, 1955. She was a lifetime Midlander and graduated from Midland High School. She attended McMurry University and later received a bachelor's of science degree in nursing. For 38 years, she served the Midland community as a nurse in postpartum at Midland Memorial Hospital. In this time, she touched lives of countless families as they welcomed new babies into the world. She loved her work until the very last day of her life. In 1987, she married Ross Wegner in Midland and was blessed with 32 years of marriage. Survivors include her husband and son, Austin Wegner, both of Midland; daughter, Sabrina Wegner of Monroe, Louisiana; half-brother, Larry Patterson and his wife Arlene, of Green River, Wyoming; and nieces and nephews Dawn, Jeff, Paula, Brian, and Victor and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and half-brother Gary of Dallas. A long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Midland, funeral services will be there at 1:30pm Monday, June 17 with graveside services to follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 3pm. Visitation will be held at Ellis Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16 at 6:00pm-8:00pm. Contributions in Rebecca's memory may be made to March of Dimes, www.marchofdimes.org; and , .
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 16, 2019