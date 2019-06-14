Rebecca Jean O'Neal

Notice
Send Flowers

Rebecca Jean O'Neal, 65, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Thomas O' Neal of Midland; children, Jimmy and Catey Slusher; Josh and Shana O'Neal; Lance and Cara Holcomb.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.