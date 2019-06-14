Rebecca Jean O'Neal, 65, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Thomas O' Neal of Midland; children, Jimmy and Catey Slusher; Josh and Shana O'Neal; Lance and Cara Holcomb.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 14, 2019