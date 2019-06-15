Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Jean O'Neal. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Rebecca Jean O'Neal, 65, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. The viewing will be on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Rebecca, "Becky", was born on March 26, 1954 to Billie and Andrew Baggett in San Angelo, TX. She grew up in Big Lake, Texas where she graduated from Reagan County High School. She married the love of her life, Thomas O'Neal, on September 5th, 1975 and after many fun adventures they settled down in Midland, Texas. It was here that they decided to raise their family. Becky was an avid poetry writer and she loved to garden. She was a wonderful mother and wife. She was always so full of life and energy, and would never miss an opportunity to play a trick on someone. Becky was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind beautiful memories. She is survived by her husband, Thomas O'Neal of Midland; her children: Jimmy & Catey Slusher of Cypress, Texas; Joshua and Shana O'Neal of Midland; Lance and Cara Holcomb of Midland, her brother Ronnie Baggett of Big Lake, Texas; her sister Lavenia "Penny" Worth of San Angelo, Texas; her grandchildren Brendan, Samantha, Gabriel, Camryn, Tyler, Rylie, Nathan, Corbin, Zachary, and Hudson and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Billie Baggett, her brothers Stanley "Pee Wee" Baggett, Jamey Baggett, and Terry Baggett. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

