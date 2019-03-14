Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Lynne "Becky" (Harvey) Smith. View Sign

Rebecca Lynne "Becky" (Harvey) Smith, 58, of Anmoore, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Midland, Texas. She was born in Clarksburg on June 15, 1960, a daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Pickens Harvey. She was a graduate of Bridgeport High School class of 1978, and went on to attend and graduate from United Technical Center in business. She spent most of her life working as a dental office manager, and formerly resided in Trinidad, CO and Midland, TX. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Terry Smith, whom she married on June 24, 1977; one daughter, Jenna Hager and her husband Paul of Midland, TX; one granddaughter, Wren Hager; Michaella Saucedo of Midland, TX, whom she considered her own, and Michaella's children, Layla, Malachi, and Noah, who lovingly referred to her as "Gammy"; and two sisters, Diana Heater and her husband Bill of Nutter Fort, and Cindy Closson of Anmoore; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, Faye Mace, Robert "Bobby" Harvey and Thomas "Tom" Harvey. She loved traveling, camping and cooking for her family and friends and loved having a house full of people. She was a Christian lady who loved her family deeply. She loved fiercely without judgement and opened her home and her heart to anyone and everyone. She is so loved that most of her friends and family also refer to her as "Momma" or "Momma Becks", as she showed everyone she encountered and cared for the unconditional love of a mother. She was one of a kind and as genuine as they come. She spent her short time here on earth doing anything she could to help a loved one, friend, neighbor or even a stranger. She loved to make you smile and wrap you up in a big hug. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 am, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Becky's first cousin, Pastor Bryan Lamm will officiate. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Home Hospice of Midland Texas, 808 West Missouri Avenue, Midland, TX 79701,

