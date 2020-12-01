Rebecca (Becky) Pena, age 64 of Midland, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Midland. Funeral services will be held at 10am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland with Pastor Johnny Paderes officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Pecos, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 5-9:00pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland. Becky was born on October 31, 1956 in Pecos, Texas to the late Eliborio and Sarah Pena. She attended schools in Pecos and Midland and graduated from Midland High School. She also attended International Business School and Midland College. She was a bookkeeper for The Back Door Catering and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Her favorite flower was the sunflower. Rebecca loved taking in stray dogs and caring for them. She also dearly loved all of her family and will truly be missed by all. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Armando Pena. Survivors include her siblings, Hope (Luis) Tobar, Ercilia (Ben) Rodriguez, Albesa (Abel) Lozano, Alicia (Abe) Gonzalez, Vera Henderson, Roy (Mary) Pena, Mary Ellen Pena, Mary Lou Pena and Mary Jane Pena; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends and her dogs that adored her. Pallbearers will be Jack Rodriguez, Gabriel Pena, Anthony Lozano, Libby Pena, Tino Pena, and Noah Fuentes. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be all of her nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces. Becky loved sunflowers so if you send floral arrangements, the family asks that they contain sunflowers. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Becky, memorials may be given in her name to The Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals, 4200 N. Fairgrounds Rd., Midland, Texas 79705 (432-683-7387). Donations may also be given at www.lonestarsanctuary.org/donate
.