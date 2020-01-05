Refugio Garcia Gomez went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born July 4, 1929 in Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico. Refugio was a devoted mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She was a friendly, good spirited, hard worker who enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she was a member of the Cursillistas. Refugio was preceded in death by her son, Jose Angel Gomez and her daughter, Virginia Mauricio. She will be missed by her surviving children; sons, Miguel Gomez, Jesus M. Gomez, Arturo Gomez, Guadalupe Gomez Jr. all of Midland, Texas and Benjamin Gomez of Oxnard, CA; daughters, Maria Elena Villalobos, Petra Gomez, Dora Gomez, Norma Carrasco all of Midland, Texas, Delia Mauricio of Meoquich, Chih. MX, Raquel Juarez of Cardenas Chih. MX and Maria Luisa Rodriguez of Midland, Texas; sixty grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Viewing will be Sunday, January 5th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening and viewing Monday, January 6th from 9:00 a.m. â" 9:00 p.m with a rosary at 7p.m. Monday evening all at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020