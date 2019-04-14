Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Isabel Neill. View Sign

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Regina Isabel Neill left behind this earthly dwelling and went to be in the house of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 70 years, Robert Neill, as well as many others who will miss her smile and her love. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elfredia and William Calhoun, as well as two brothers, William Thomas Calhoun and Jimmy Calhoun. Born in Denver, Colorado to Elfredia and William Calhoun on March 11, 1928, Regina lived a full 91 years on this earth, during which time she worked for Tom Brown as his Executive Secretary for 44 years, traveled extensively with her husband, volunteered for Friends of the Library and Meals on Wheels, and was active in her church- often singing with the worship team and helping with various ministries. She was an excellent seamstress who relished tackling new projects, enjoyed collecting rocks she found on her travels with Robert, and dearly loved the dogs they brought into their home over the years. Those who knew her would often say that she was a classy lady, who could shoot better than most men. She had a tireless work ethic and can-do spirit that inspired those around her. She will be remembered for her faith in the face of adversity and for the many ways she put that faith into action by loving on those around her. There will be a brief visitation at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 1:30 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to the Robert & Regina Neill fund with the Permian Basin Area Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Regina Isabel Neill left behind this earthly dwelling and went to be in the house of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 70 years, Robert Neill, as well as many others who will miss her smile and her love. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elfredia and William Calhoun, as well as two brothers, William Thomas Calhoun and Jimmy Calhoun. Born in Denver, Colorado to Elfredia and William Calhoun on March 11, 1928, Regina lived a full 91 years on this earth, during which time she worked for Tom Brown as his Executive Secretary for 44 years, traveled extensively with her husband, volunteered for Friends of the Library and Meals on Wheels, and was active in her church- often singing with the worship team and helping with various ministries. She was an excellent seamstress who relished tackling new projects, enjoyed collecting rocks she found on her travels with Robert, and dearly loved the dogs they brought into their home over the years. Those who knew her would often say that she was a classy lady, who could shoot better than most men. She had a tireless work ethic and can-do spirit that inspired those around her. She will be remembered for her faith in the face of adversity and for the many ways she put that faith into action by loving on those around her. There will be a brief visitation at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 1:30 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to the Robert & Regina Neill fund with the Permian Basin Area Foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close