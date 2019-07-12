Reinaldo Gonzales Mendoza Jr., 41 of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Viewing will be Saturday, July 13th from 1:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 14th from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the chapel. Rosary will also be Sunday, July 14th at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Monday, July 15th at 12:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church followed by a burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife Georgina Mendoza; two sons, Jacob Matthew Mendoza and Dominic Rai Mendoza; his parents, Reinaldo Mendoza Sr. and Delma Hinojosa; his grandmother, Sara Hinojosa; and two brothers and one sister.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 12, 2019