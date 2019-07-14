Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Viewing 1:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Stephen's Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Reinaldo G. Mendoza, 41 of Iraan, TX, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, July 10th 2019 in Midland, TX. Reinaldo was born on November 22, 1977 in Iraan, TX to Reinaldo Mendoza Sr. and Delma Hinojosa. Reinaldo 'Kojak' attended Iraan High School where he was a member of the Iraan Braves football state championship team of '96. He enjoyed coaching his sons' baseball and football teams. He was also an avid golfer whose eyes lit up with excitement when he told you about his round of golf. He was a great cook and loved to feed and host his friends and family. He and his family attended St. Stephens Catholic Church and also attended an A.C.T.S. retreat. He was a very successful sales representative at JA Oilfield Manufacturing Inc. Reinaldo is survived by his wife, Georgina Mendoza, and two sons, Jacob Matthew and Dominic Rei. He is also survived by his parents Reinaldo Mendoza Sr. (Loni) and Delma Hinojosa and maternal grandmother, Sara Hinojosa, as well as his brothers Armando and Michael Mendoza and sister Jennifer Hinojosa. He also leaves behind numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his in-laws who loved him dearly. Viewing will be held Saturday July 13th from 1-9 pm and Sunday July 14th from 1-9 pm at the funeral home. Rosary service will be held on Sunday July 14th at 7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral mass will be celebrated Monday July 15th, 12 noon at St. Stephens Catholic church in Midland TX. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Michael Mendoza, Joe Melendez, Ricky Petralva, Kevin Petralva, Shaun Gutierrez, Travis Castaneda, Pete Chavez and Joe De La O. Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Salinas and Jorge Villalobos, Jr. Rei's entire family would like to express gratitude to our wonderful family, friends and prayer warriors. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Stephens Catholic Church Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD), in Midland. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

