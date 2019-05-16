Rene G. Mendoza, 69, of Midland passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Rene was born on May 26, 1949 in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico. He was a great builder and enjoyed dancing. Rene loved his family gatherings and was loved by all. He is survived by his mother, Dominga R. Gonzalez; and siblings, Rosario Robles, Olivia Robledo, Nancy Albo, Elvira Hirth, Roberto Albo, Augusto Albo, Nury Lopez, Neyda Mora, Chani Mendoza, Meli Mendoza, Manuel Mendoza, Moises Mendoza. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 16, 2019