Retha L. Maxey, 68, of Midland, passed from this life on September 6, 2020. She was born to the late Otis and Ima Geiger February 10, 1952 in Idabel, m Oklahoma. She is survived by daughter, Stacy Reed and one sister, Donna Proffitt. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Amrican Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store