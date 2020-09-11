Retha Lea Maxey, 68, of Midland passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at American Heritage Funeral Home. A second memorial service will be held in Broken Bow, Oklahoma on October 17, 2020. Retha was born February 10, 1952 in Idabel, Oklahoma to Otis Eldridge and Ima Lucille Geiger. Retha married her childhood sweetheart, Paul Reed, and Stacy came along a short time later. Retha enjoyed going to the lake, on cruises and vacations with her many friends. Her door was always open for a get-together or if someone needed a helping hand. Retha had a huge heart. She never met a stranger. Her ring of friends is wide and endless, the glue for her family. And we all know that specific thing she loved about each of us...every *!@# thing!! Retha enjoyed a long and rewarding career with Midland Reporter-Telegram. The family wishes to thank MRT for their kindness and all they've done. Retha was met on the other side by her parents, sister Linda and first husband/still friend Paul Reed. She is survived by her daughter Stacy Reed and spouse Heather Taylor of Midland, sister Donna Proffitt of Midland, neice Tracey Warren of Chandler, nephew Ryan Moger of Midland, neice Leigha Allen of Midland, sister-in-law Donna Reed of Prague, Oklahoma, aunt Patricia White of Orla, Mitch and Lori White, and April Lively. And so many more that loved her and will miss her dearly.



