1/1
Retha Lea Maxey
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Retha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retha Lea Maxey, 68, of Midland passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 6, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at American Heritage Funeral Home. A second memorial service will be held in Broken Bow, Oklahoma on October 17, 2020. Retha was born February 10, 1952 in Idabel, Oklahoma to Otis Eldridge and Ima Lucille Geiger. Retha married her childhood sweetheart, Paul Reed, and Stacy came along a short time later. Retha enjoyed going to the lake, on cruises and vacations with her many friends. Her door was always open for a get-together or if someone needed a helping hand. Retha had a huge heart. She never met a stranger. Her ring of friends is wide and endless, the glue for her family. And we all know that specific thing she loved about each of us...every *!@# thing!! Retha enjoyed a long and rewarding career with Midland Reporter-Telegram. The family wishes to thank MRT for their kindness and all they've done. Retha was met on the other side by her parents, sister Linda and first husband/still friend Paul Reed. She is survived by her daughter Stacy Reed and spouse Heather Taylor of Midland, sister Donna Proffitt of Midland, neice Tracey Warren of Chandler, nephew Ryan Moger of Midland, neice Leigha Allen of Midland, sister-in-law Donna Reed of Prague, Oklahoma, aunt Patricia White of Orla, Mitch and Lori White, and April Lively. And so many more that loved her and will miss her dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved