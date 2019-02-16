Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reva Hazel Edgerton. View Sign

Reva Hazel Edgerton died on February 6th, 2019 at the age of 91 in Kerrville, Texas. Born in San Saba, Texas on August 30, 1927, Reva graduated from San Saba High School in 1944. As a child growing up during the Great Depression, she developed a lifelong perseverance and work ethic that defined her entire life. She married J.R. Edgerton on January 19, 1946 and together they made their home in San Saba for the next 41 years. She was a lifelong member of the Baptist Church. Reva was a selflessly devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great great- grandmother , aunt and friend. She was employed with the San Saba ISD for many years serving both as the elementary librarian and in the special education department. Many of her students experienced her great love and compassion for them even beyond the classroom. Reva prided herself as a homemaker, a wonderful cook and expert seamstress. She is survived by two sisters, Peggy Spinks of San Saba and Janie Manning of Hamilton, Texas; brothers Sam Smith of Stephenville, Texas and H.N. Smith, Jr. of Mustang, Oklahoma and daughter Marcie Butler of Kerrville, Texas and Larry and wife Julie Edgerton of Midland, Texas; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Newell Smith and Minnie Josephine Smith; her husband, J.R. Edgerton and two infant children, Robert Edwin Edgerton and Judy Beth Edgerton. Funeral Service were held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba with Brother Alvino Valdez officiating. Interment followed at China Creek Cemetery. Blaylock Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to China Creek Cemetery. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2019

