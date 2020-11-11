Rey David Guillermo, 59, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation from 9 :00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be; Carlos Guillermo, Rey David Guillermo Jr, Nathaniel Hernandez, Christian Smith, Rey David Guillermo III, Aldo Hernandez, Eli Guillermo, Ayden Guillermo, Julian Mendoza, and his faithful companion "Lucky". David was born on December 29, 1960 in Santa Cruz, Tepexpan, Estado de Mexico, Mexico. He immigrated to the U. S. in the 1970's to Ft. Stockton, where he learned to work and take any job available to support himself. From there he made his way to Midland in 1981. Here he met the love of his life Clara L. Gamboa, married her in 1982 and they lived together almost inseparable for 38 years. He was a kind hearted father who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather and a good friend to all. David grew up with very humble beginnings and never forgot where he came from. He excelled as a hardworking man that started out as a framer to construction then a builder; Mi Pueblo Inc. aka DG Construction, a craftsman by trait and his legacy for over 25 years. David paved his own way. He also loved to travel to his property in San Pedro, Quintana Roo, Mexico and enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family; where he was loved by the locals for his generosity and giving the shirt off his back and a hat or two. David is lovingly remembered by his wife Clara Guillermo; his 4 children, Stephanie Barela, Rey David Guillermo Jr, Christy Guillermo, Jose Carlos Guillermo; his 5 brothers and 1 sister; his 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The immediate family would like to express their appreciation to each and every one for the support and prayers. We are truly blessed. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.