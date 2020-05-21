Reyna Monique Rodriguez, 16 years old of Midland, TX, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Reyna was born on March 10, 2004, in Pecos, TX., to Monica Mariscal Rodriguez and Reynaldo Armendariz Rodriguez Jr. Reyna was a sophomore at Lee High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her hobby was drawing, which she was very talented at. Reyna dreamed of joining the medical field as a pharmacist. Reyna is survived by her Parents Reynaldo and Monica Rodriguez Jr, her Brothers Joshua and Azael Rodriguez, and Sister Eliana Rodriguez; Paternal Grandparents Reynaldo and Teresa Rodriguez Sr.; Uncles Gabriel and his wife Angelica Rodriguez, Fernando and his wife Cristal Rodriguez; Great Grandfather Manuel Rodriguez of Pecos, TX, Great Grandmother Maria Armendariz; Maternal Grandparents Irma Rodriguez of Odessa, TX and Genaro Rodriguez of Pecos, TX; Uncles Genaro Rodriguez Jr. and Pete Rodriguez of Odessa, TX; Cousins, Cassandra Rodriguez, Cristian Rodriguez, Ricardo Martinez Jr., Sebastian Martinez, Sascha Martinez, Ilias Rodriguez, Sofia Rodriguez, Kaleen Contreras, and John Paul Rodriguez; and numerous great aunts and uncles and extended cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal Great Grandmother Carlota Rodriguez, Great Grandfather Tomas Armendariz. Maternal Great Grandparents Ruben and Manuela Mariscal. Cousins: Pablo Renteria and Aaralyn Rodriguez. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all the family and friends who have reached out and prayed over the family. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Live streaming will be available for the rosary at www.npwelch.com. Private family funeral service will be held. Public interment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, where social distancing will be enforced. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 21, 2020.