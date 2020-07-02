Reynalda V. Ramos passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Visitation was held at the family residence on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughters; Cynthia Velasquez, Lisa Valenzuela; sons, Leonardo Ramos Jr., Joe Ramos, and Cruz Ramos. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, we will be practicing social distancing and face masks are mandatory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store