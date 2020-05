Or Copy this URL to Share

Reynaldo Flores, 76 of Midland, passed away Monday May 25th 2020. Services will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena Hernandez Flores; daughter, Salma Flores; three sons, Ramon Flores, Miguel Flores and Armando Flores; 5 brothers, 3 sisters, 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.



