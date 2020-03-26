Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rheta Jo Dutton Bleeker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rheta Jo Dutton Bleeker, 88, of Midland, TX passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Rheta was born on December 9, 1931, in Childress, TX. Rheta attended West Texas State University and studied elementary education. She taught second and third grade for over 30 years at Green Acres Elementary School in Dumas, TX. Her love of education and young minds continued throughout her retirement. She volunteered at the Midland County Library and The Children's Clinic for many years. Rheta loved serving her churches - First Street Church of Christ in Dumas, TX and Gold Course Road Church of Christ in Midland, TX - her community, and her family. Rheta was preceded in death by her son, Bryan; her parents, Vestal and Velma Dutton; and her 2 brothers, James Robert and Steve. She is survived by her daughters, Susan McKinney and husband Tim, Julie Woodard and husband Rod, and Carolyn Gesell and husband Gordon; sister-in-law, Cheryl Dutton; grandchildren, Erica Bleeker, Tolliver and Scout McKinney, Taylor (Kaysie) and Connor Gesell, Kelton Woodard and Meg (Brensen) Bains; great-grandson, Carson Gesell; and nephews, Greg Dutton, Jeff Dutton, and Tony Dutton. Private Graveside Services for the family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Caradan Cemetery in Goldthwaite. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at

Rheta Jo Dutton Bleeker, 88, of Midland, TX passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Rheta was born on December 9, 1931, in Childress, TX. Rheta attended West Texas State University and studied elementary education. She taught second and third grade for over 30 years at Green Acres Elementary School in Dumas, TX. Her love of education and young minds continued throughout her retirement. She volunteered at the Midland County Library and The Children's Clinic for many years. Rheta loved serving her churches - First Street Church of Christ in Dumas, TX and Gold Course Road Church of Christ in Midland, TX - her community, and her family. Rheta was preceded in death by her son, Bryan; her parents, Vestal and Velma Dutton; and her 2 brothers, James Robert and Steve. She is survived by her daughters, Susan McKinney and husband Tim, Julie Woodard and husband Rod, and Carolyn Gesell and husband Gordon; sister-in-law, Cheryl Dutton; grandchildren, Erica Bleeker, Tolliver and Scout McKinney, Taylor (Kaysie) and Connor Gesell, Kelton Woodard and Meg (Brensen) Bains; great-grandson, Carson Gesell; and nephews, Greg Dutton, Jeff Dutton, and Tony Dutton. Private Graveside Services for the family will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Caradan Cemetery in Goldthwaite. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com . Memorials can be made to High Plains Children's Home (P.O. Box 7448 Amarillo, Texas 79114) in her memory. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close