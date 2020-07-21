1/
Ricardo Guadalupe Robles
1943 - 2020
Ricardo Guadalupe Robles, 76, passed away in Midland on July 17, 2020. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A prayer service will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. also at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Robles; five sons, Joe Robles, Richard Robles, Manuel Robles, Roland Robles, and Ricky Robles; five daughters, Manuela Rios, Rosie Robles, Linda Apantes, Sarah Robles, and April Robles; one brother, three sisters, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
JUL
21
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
JUL
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Serenity Memorial Gardens
