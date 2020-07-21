Ricardo Guadalupe Robles, 76, passed away in Midland on July 17, 2020. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A prayer service will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. also at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Robles; five sons, Joe Robles, Richard Robles, Manuel Robles, Roland Robles, and Ricky Robles; five daughters, Manuela Rios, Rosie Robles, Linda Apantes, Sarah Robles, and April Robles; one brother, three sisters, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store