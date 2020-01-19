Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen Ivy. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Richard Allen Ivy, 85, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., M onday, January 20, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park, with longtime friend, Brother Bob Porterfield officiating. Richard was born on December 27, 1934 in Stamford, Texas to Curtis Ivy and Gertude Griggs Ivy. Richard married the love of his life, Patricia Skiles on June 7, 1953 in Stamford, Texas. You can't put into words the way he was. He loved his family more than anything. He was always laughing and making jokes. He was called " Mr. Goodwrench" because he could fix anything, no matter what it was. Richard was a "Ford man" all the way. Football, eating, cigars, and his chewing tobacco were his favorite pastimes. Going to their lakehouse with all the family was his greatest pleasure. He worked for Bordens many years, and later became Maintenance Engineer of One Wall Plaza until retirement at age 72. Richard loved Texas, especially the Texas Longhorns. He was a walking history book, and was very patriotic. He was our Hero. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia Ivy; daughters: Debbie Ivy-Pool, Jerri Brandon, Shirley Stroud (Roger), and Lisa Ivy; 9 grandchildren, Mark Mitchell, Larisa Flores (Joe), Mandy Goodman (Bill), Brice Pool, Michael Pete Brandon (Shayne), Billy Stroud, Christy Stroud, Luke Stroud (Sarah), and Korey James. And 16 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

Richard Allen Ivy, 85, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., M onday, January 20, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park, with longtime friend, Brother Bob Porterfield officiating. Richard was born on December 27, 1934 in Stamford, Texas to Curtis Ivy and Gertude Griggs Ivy. Richard married the love of his life, Patricia Skiles on June 7, 1953 in Stamford, Texas. You can't put into words the way he was. He loved his family more than anything. He was always laughing and making jokes. He was called " Mr. Goodwrench" because he could fix anything, no matter what it was. Richard was a "Ford man" all the way. Football, eating, cigars, and his chewing tobacco were his favorite pastimes. Going to their lakehouse with all the family was his greatest pleasure. He worked for Bordens many years, and later became Maintenance Engineer of One Wall Plaza until retirement at age 72. Richard loved Texas, especially the Texas Longhorns. He was a walking history book, and was very patriotic. He was our Hero. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Patricia Ivy; daughters: Debbie Ivy-Pool, Jerri Brandon, Shirley Stroud (Roger), and Lisa Ivy; 9 grandchildren, Mark Mitchell, Larisa Flores (Joe), Mandy Goodman (Bill), Brice Pool, Michael Pete Brandon (Shayne), Billy Stroud, Christy Stroud, Luke Stroud (Sarah), and Korey James. And 16 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close