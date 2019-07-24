Richard Allen Sparks, Jr. (Ricky), 58, passed away July 19, 2019. Per Ricky's request the family will have a private memorial. Ricky fought many health issues in his life, but is now at peace in the presence of his Lord and Savior. Ricky was born July 18, 1961 to Richard A. Sparks and Linda Sue Thomas Sparks in Coleman, TX. Ricky attended Robert E. Lee High School. He then became a skilled fabricator and worked for Parker Drilling. With his work he was able to travel to Germany, Scotland, Siberia, Alaska & Hawaii. In his last years he lived in Midland and worked for O.C.T.G. Materials Handling. Ricky was liked by all who met him, and he loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his father, Richard A. Sparks and his wife Dawn; his son, Richard A. Sparks III and wife Stacey and their 2 sons, Richard A. Sparks IV and Nathaniel Paul; 2 sisters, Prudi Koeninger and her husband Rick Koeninger of Whitesboro, TX, and Suzanne Tims and her husband Blake Tims of Edmond, OK; 3 nieces and 1 nephew, Meagan Powers, Kari Miller, Rebecca Tims and Spencer Tims. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Linda Sue Sparks; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Bessie Thomas; paternal grandparents, Leroy Sparks and Celith Sparks. The family would like to thank Hospice of Midland for the care they gave Ricky in his last months of life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice of Midland. Romans 8:18 (NASB) "For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us." Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 24, 2019