Richard Anthony Dominguez, 45,of Pecos, passed from this life on September 11, 2020 in Pecos. He was born to Jose and Susana Dominguez on June 24, 1975 in Odessa, Texas. He is survived by his father, Jose Dominguez; mother, Susana Oliver, and one brother. There are no services scheduled at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store